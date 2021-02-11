Birth, growth and the future of Trumpism





Donald Trump urged his countrymen to go on without the face masks. After nearly half a million deaths from coronovirus, the American people have decided to go on without him. They have discarded him, true. But the people of America should not be complacent for this success. The reason is that Trump is gone having left behind his rightist ideology, authoritarian style of governance, racist politics and the power of falsification along with his followers around the world. This politics has been known as Trumpism, a modern soft version of fascism.







Trumpism is widespread and Trumpists of other places have not been defeated yet. Among the prominent Trump chums are British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin. These leaders run their countries following the book of Trump. Others who have been defeated in elections but are waiting in the wings are: Austria's Norbert Hofer, the presidential candidate of the far-right Freedom Party, Netherlands's far-right demagogue Geert Wilders, France's rightist leader Marine Le Pen and so on.







All these worldwide Trump followers have the same agenda: discrimination against minority groups, raising nationalism to a fascist hysteria, lowering taxes on the wealthy, curbing freedom of speech and other basic human rights, preventing unionization of workers, attacking science, destroying state institutions, enacting harsh treatment to anyone who opposes it, etc. Johnson, Modi, Netanyahu, Bolsonaro all did these. Many of these leaders take a softer and cleverer approach than their leader Trump. The White supremacists and other Trumpists are also remaining as strong as before in the USA. So removing Trump from the American presidency does not usher in a world which is Trump-free. Even the Biden administration is not free of the vices of Trumpism.







Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek finance minister, wrote, therefore, "Normalcy is back at the White House. Biden will try not to lie, resorting when he must to being economical with the truth. But he will also never reveal crucial truths like those Trump occasionally let slip. Truth will thus remain under siege from the experts serving the new administration and from Trumpism - the movement midwifed by the toxic policies these experts' fake economic truths supported." (Truth After Trump, Project Syndicate, Jan 26, 2021)







Trumpism was born many years before 2016 and would live for many years after 2021. It is very revealing that Trump borrowed his MAGA slogan from Ronald Reagan's campaign motto: Let's Make American Great Again. Not recognizing this is to keep the situation unaltered. Eileen Jones in the review of a new showtime docuseries wrote (Ronald Reagan Paved the Way for Donald Trump, Jacobin, 12.12.2020), 'The refusal to recognize the similarities between Trump and Reagan is characteristic of centrist Democrats as well, who consistently represent Trump as a horrifying anomaly instead of a fairly standard Republican when it comes to policy. As a result of the attitude that Trump is a monster the like of which we've never seen before, there's been a bizarre whitewashing of George W. Bush's heinous reputation. Now, pre-Trump Republican presidents are suddenly regarded as fine, statesmanlike, "decent men" by comparison.'







So Trumpism was not born in 2016 and did not die in 2020. Its root can been found in the Orwellian politics that emerged after the Second World War. George Orwell showed how Big Brother ruled with complete authoritarianism controlling speech, thought and every aspect of an individual's life in the state. Trump is of course neither Hitler nor the Orwellian Big Brother but he shares some vital characteristics with both of them. Interestingly, Trump is not the first Orwellian president of the USA. It should be noted that the sale of Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four jumped when Trump came to power and again when he lost it. Benjamin Schacht wrote "Trump is liable to seem somewhat less Orwellian than his Republican predecessor George W. Bush, who also garnered comparisons to Big Brother for his significant expansion of the national security state after the attacks of 9/11." (Keeping George Orwell on the Left, Jacobin, 02.07.2021)







And Donald Trump will not be the last politician with these Orwellian and Hitlerian characteristics. Schacht wrote in the same article, "After all, the conditions of alienation and resentment that enabled Trump's initial success are still in place and will continue to fester so long as capitalism remains unrestrained by countervailing social democratic forces." So, "his victory in 2016 and the 74 million votes he won in 2020 suggest there is at least the potential for a more committed and competent demagogue to succeed on the basis of similar appeals."







If this is true, the assault on the Capitol building was not any unthinkable event and it might not be the last. This politics that came to the point of January 6th insurrection with 5 people killed is Trumpism. One of the core agenda of global Trumpism is to prevent socialist movement from having dominance and to physically attack or eliminate the socialists. The way Trump-insurrectionists or Trumpists endangered the life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive Congresswoman of America, with their attempt to silence her for ever tells all about the mission of Trumpism in America and elsewhere in the world.





The writer is Editor of Biggan O Sangskriti, a little mag.



