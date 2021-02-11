50 years of Bangladesh independence: Revisiting the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report





Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence this year which also coincides with India's decisive victory against Pakistan. It is therefore once against pertinent to focus on the Hamoodur Rahman Commission (War Enquiry Commission) that Islamabad had once sought to destroy.





This commission of Inquiry was appointed by the President of Pakistan in December, 1971 to inquire into and find out "the circumstances in which the Commander, Eastern command, surrendered and the members of the Armed Forces of Pakistan under his command laid down their arms and a ceasefire was ordered..."





The Hamoodur Rahman commission had examined hundreds of classified documents and army signals and questioned some 300 witnesses including General Niazi who surrendered before the Indian Army. Even after 50 years the ignominious surrender in Dhaka, it has become conventional wisdom to blame the separation of East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh on an elaborate Indian conspiracy. Pakistan is to be blamed totally for its oppressive rule in East Pakistan and genocide.





The commission headed by the then chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Hamoodur Rahman held widespread atrocities, serious acts of human rights violations, other abuses of power by Pakistani generals and complete failure in civilian and martial law leadership responsible for the loss of East Pakistan.





The commission had recommended stringent punishment for top army officials including court-martial for a number of them. But no Pakistani government, be it martial law regime or a legally elected government that succeeded Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ever gave a thought to punish guilty and irresponsible officials of its armed forces. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ordered that each and every copy of the commission report be burnt. Fortunately a copy of the report was saved and so the world came to know what exactly happened and who was responsible for the creation of Bangladesh.





The Commission that was constituted on 26 December 1971, by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto submitted its report on 23 October 1974. It gave complete details of how moral, political, administrative failings were responsible for the surrender of Pak army in East Pakistan. It also gives political reasons as to why the leaders in East Pakistan including the Mujibur Rahman, who was the president of Awami League were forced to resort to military struggle for creation of Bangladesh. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Awami League had won the election of the united Pakistan held in 1970, but the anxiety of Pakistanis and especially of Zufikar Ali Bhutto to give government to East Pakistani was a great factor in disenchantment of East Pakistanis.





The Commission has squarely blamed Pakistan army for the defeat in the East Pakistan. The Hamoodur Rahman Commission report says that, "there is a consensus on the imperative need of bringing to book senior army commanders who have brought disgrace and defeat to Pakistan by their subversion of the Constitution, usurpation of political power by criminal conspiracy, their professional incompetence, culpable negligence and wilful negligence in the performance of their duties and physical and moral cowardice in abandoning the fight when they had the capabilities to resist the enemy.'





The report holds Pakistan army officials totally responsible for this debacle. It has blamed Yahya Khan the marshal law administrator at that time, of trying to influence political parties by threats and bribes. He is also blamed for criminal neglect of duty and precipitating civil disobedience and allowing to surrender. The commission has charged Lt. General Gul Hasan and Major General Umar for the same crimes. It has given its verdict to try them publicly for criminal conspiracy. The commission has also indicted Major General M Rahim Khan charging him for desertion, and insisting on moving by day fearing the Mukti Bahini guerrillas, thus causing death of 14 naval ratings. It has also charged Brigadier Jahanzaeb Arbab, Major General Muhammad Jamshed, Major General Abid Zahid for looting, neglect of duty and surrendering without giving a tough fight.





The report that was supposed to have been completely destroyed by Pakistan government will once again bring to fore one of the worst atrocities by men in uniform in human history. Pakistan has always suppressed civilian rights and is infamous for overthrowing legally elected governments. The international community needs to take note of this.





The writer is Diplomatic Editor of Economic Times.

Leave Your Comments