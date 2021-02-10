Shilpa Shetty indulges in bhakti in Haridwar





Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is exploring spirituality in the tranquil settings of Haridwar these days. The actress, known for living a balanced life, is enjoying the peaceful place and is taking part in the daily prayers there. In a latest video she shared from the banks of Ganga river, she can be seen reciting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, which is a verse of the Rigveda. She indulged in an extended prayer session there. She wrote ,'The Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is considered to be the most powerful Shiv mantra'. She also wrote that chanting this mantra while in Haridwar-- the birthplace of yoga was therapeutic. This mantra has the power to heal, helps me find peace amid chaos, no matter where I am'. The actress who is going to make a comeback to films after a gap of more than a decade is very much into meditation. She has often talked about the benefits of living such life. Shilpa, we hear, is planning to explore other places too in north India.





