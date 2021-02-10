Being appreciated for dance moves is happiness: Nora Fatehi



The most stylish actresses in Bollywood, Nora Fatehi is active on Instagram and often shares pictures of her shoots and workout sessions. Last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D', Nora will be seen next in a film along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Last year, she was also seen on a dance reality show after judge Malaika Arora had to take a break due to testing positive for COVID-19. In fact, her stint on the reality show was much appreciated and she returned for a couple of episodes after Malaika resumed work.





She shot to fame with her dance performances in Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Kamariya(Stree) and O Saki Saki (Batla House). In an earlier interview, Nora had said that while she was happy about being appreciated for her dance moves, she was also confident enough of performing a full-fledged role.





The actress, who was residing in Canada before moving to Mumbai to pursue her acting ambitions, says that it is not easy for foreigners to make it big in Bollywood, given the language barrier.







She added that she wanted to be accepted in the film industry like any other Indian actress and admitted that she had been honing her skills over the years.

