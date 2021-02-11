I don't want to settle for something less challenging: Mrunal



When Mrunal Thakur made her foray from television into films, she opted for an unconventional start with Love Sonia, in which she played a character caught in the flesh trade. After a film each with John Abraham (Batla House) and Hrithik Roshan (Super 30), she's now picking projects which draw her out of her comfort zone in one way or the other.







While she is gearing up to start working on Pippa, Raja Krishna Menon's war-led drama, she also has films like Jersey, Toofan and Aankh Micholi in the pipeline this year, which have her playing diametrically different characters.





Talking about what's driving her choices, Mrunal says, "It's the women around me. When I was growing up, I was surrounded by women who had strong opinions and who would not settle or compromise in a situation. They were principled, and they followed their principles to the T. They never treated themselves as victims, which I always loved and admired about all of them. They were of the belief that if there is a situation, they will fight it and not simply cave in. For me, Love Sonia worked purely because the character is a winner.







As an actor, I saw her as someone who fights and does not give up. I've been following the works of some leading women journalists and opinion makers, who are generally very powerful and are an inspiration to hundreds of young women. My role models are the women in my family like my mother and my granny and actresses around me like Vidya Balan, who inspires me in a big way. Today, I don't want to do something that's easy. I want to do something that is difficult, that challenges me. My father feels so happy to see a web-page with a handful of my works. So, now I don't want to settle for something that's simple and less challenging. I want to make every project count."

Leave Your Comments