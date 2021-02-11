Tahsan, Sunerah star Shunno Theke Shuru



National Film Award winning actor Sunerah Binte Kamal is collaborating with popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan for a Valentine's Day special short film titled Shunno Theke Shuru.





Kachhe Asar Golpo, an anthology series, is set to release several short films this year - one of which boasts the Tahsan-Sunerah pair. The series premiered in 2011, set to complete its ten-year journey on this Valentine's Day. The short-films will be aired on 8:00pm, simultaneously in 16 channels on February 14. Filmmakers Raihan Rafi, Anam Biswas and Shankha Das Gupta have penned and are developing this year's short films.





Directed by Shonkho Das Gupta, Shunno Theke Shuru is currently being shot in Sylhet. Actor Sunerah broke the news on her Instagram page and posted a photo with co-actor Tahsan.

