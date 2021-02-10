Mominul urges Tigers to show positive intent



Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque urged his colleagues to show positive intent, forgetting what happened in the first Test in which his side failed to register a victory despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies.





With series at stake, Mominul said they should not live on the past as they are still capable to turn the things around. "There is no point of thinking what happened in the past," he said yesterday in a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test, which kicks off today at SBNCS. "There are some positive things also in the first Test. We want to go ahead with those. I think everyone is optimistic to do well and they are keen to show their best and bring up the best result for the team."







Under Mominul's captaincy, Bangladesh now lost four Tests, out of five and the only win came against a Zimbabwe team, which doesn't play Test cricket more often. Mominul didn't try to play down the pressure, saying that they need to find out a way to deal with the pressure factor in a bid to bring the side back in right track. "Whatever the strength of the team is, you will feel pressure always if you don't win the match. So there is pressure. We've to find a way to deal with this pressure and play our best cricket," the batsman pointed out.

