Injury-hit Tigers aim to save Test series

Bangladesh cricket team players seen gearing up during practice session on Wednesday ahead of their today's second and final Test against touring West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -BCB



With series at stake, injury-ravaged Bangladesh vows to make a strong comeback as they take on a high-flying West Indies in the second and final Test today (Thursday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





The match, which starts at 9.30 AM will be aired live at private television channel T Sports and Nagorik TV. While ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out two days before the crucial Test, Bangladesh received another setback just ahead of the Test, when opener Shadman Islam was sidelined due to hip injury.





Shadman made a half-century in the first innings of the first Test and looked to be in good touch. As it was expected Soumya Sarkar replaced Shakib but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to name any replacement of Shadman. Tigers however have an option in opening position in Saif Hasan who would open the innings with Tamim Iqbal in the second Test.





There will be come some changes in the team and reshuffle in the wake of the stunning three-wicket defeat at the hands of West Indies in the first Test. Despite being depleted by the absence of the first choice players due to Covid-19 concerns, West Indies pulled off a stunning victory by chasing an improbable 395-run target in the first Test to lead the two-match series by 1-0.





"We have to make a turnaround if we want to save the series," Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said. "We have to bat well, bowl well and field well. Hopefully we'll come up with our best in the second Test."





Coming off a 3-0 whitewash in the recent ODI series and 2-0 whitewash over West Indies in Test series in their last tour in Bangladesh in 2018, the Tigers were absolutely favourite to win first Test. But a Kyle Mayers record-breaking 210 not out brought Bangladesh down to the earth and left the hosts in such a shocking state that they were initially unable to figure out what just happened.





To their relief, Bangladesh players seemed to recover from the shock and oozed with confidence to win the second Test, despite knowing that they won't have any Shakib Al Hasan to give any morale support and guidance at the ground. Almost everyone in the team, including captain Mominul Haque admitted Shakib's guidance and bowling on the fifth day pitch was felt severely as West Indies batsmen, led by Mayers were on song.





"If Shakib Al Hasan had been with us, we can ooze with confidence in second Test in Dhaka but since he is not here, we, the spinners have to take extra responsibility. We'll try our best to bowl in the good areas unlike the first match," Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said.



emphasizing the importance of the victory in the second Test.





Bangladesh so far played 120 Tests, won just 14 and lost a staggering number of 90 Tests of which 43 defeats was by innings margin. The rest of 16 Tests were drawn. The number says how vulnerable the Tigers remain at this format but still they are indomitable at home, according to West Indies head coach Phil Simmons.





The West Indies in fact is expecting a backlash from the hosts after what happened in the first Test, said Simmons. "I think they are going to find someone [in place of Shakib] who can go and do the job. But, maybe not as good as Shakib but good enough for a Test match. So, we can not afford to take for granted that Shakib's not here and it will be easier," Simmons said.





Apart from Zimbabwe (7 wins) and West Indies (4 wins), Bangladesh doesn't win more than one match against any Test opponents. The Tigers lost 11 Tests and drew two against the Caribbean in 17 matches.





Bangladesh could have won their first match in the World Test Championship if they win the first Test but that was not to be. However with series at peril, Tigers seeks victory in the second Test to draw the series as well as register their first victory in the World Test Championship.









