Pakistan's media is not free, says a justice



Justice Qazi Faez Isa of Pakistan has remarked that the media is not free in that country. He said the media is kept under control in the South Asian nation.





The justice made the remark during a Supreme Court hearing on local government elections on Thursday. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir heard a case pertaining to local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reports The News International.





Justice Maqbool Baqir observed that dissolving local bodies without any reasons was not only a crime, but tantamount to high treason, reports the newspaper.







