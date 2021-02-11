Maldives President to visit BD on Independence Day



President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will visit Dhaka on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Borsho.





Visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid informed President Abdul Hamid about the development when he met the President at Bangabhaban in the evening. The President said the people of Bangladesh are eagerly waiting to receive the President of Maldives on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Year. Welcoming the Maldivian Foreign Minister, President Hamid said that the Maldives is a tested friend of Bangladesh and gives importance to developing relations with the Maldives. Bangladesh and Maldives support each other on various issues in regional and international forums, reports UNB.





The President said that more than 85,000 Bangladeshis working in the Maldives are making a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the two countries.





Keen to enhance Bangladesh-Maldives ties







Mentioning that Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower, President Hamid said Bangladesh is ready to send more skilled manpower to the Maldives.





The President said many Maldivian students are studying in Bangladesh for higher education in various fields including medicine and engineering. He said there is an opportunity to provide higher education to more Maldivian students in Bangladesh.





Referring to the various MoUs signed between the two countries during the visit, the President said that this would further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields including trade and investment, education and culture.





The President said Bangladesh produces various products of international standard including medicine, readymade garments, ceramics, leather and leather goods, and jute products.





He said the Maldives could import these products, especially medicines, from Bangladesh.





During the meeting, the visiting Maldivian Foreign Minister praised the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He said the Maldives is keen to enhance all kinds of cooperation with Bangladesh, including trade and investment.





The Maldivian Foreign Minister hoped that the existing relations between the two countries would reach new heights with the visit of the Maldivian President to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib's Day celebrations.





Secretary to the President's Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.





The High Commissioners of both the countries were also present at this time.







