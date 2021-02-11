10 killed in Jhenaidah bus-truck collision



At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured in a tragic road crash at Barobazar area in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah on Wednesday.





Police and eye-witnesses said a Kushtia-bound bus overturned after colliding with a truck in Barobazar area around 3pm.







All the 10 ill-fated expired on the spot and their bodies were recovered, Kaliganj Fire Service and Civil Defence station officer Mamunur Rashid said.





The injured people were taken to Kaliganj and Jashore hospitals. Of them, at least seven of them injured were in critical condition.





The accident halted vehicular movement on the Jashore-Jhenaidah road for nearly one and a half hours.





At least 484 people were killed and 673 injured in 427 road accidents throughout the country in January this year, media reports say.





At least 7,855 people were killed and 13,330 others injured in 5,516 road crashes across the country last year, according to a platform working for passengers' welfare.





It means more than 21 people lost their lives on roads each day.





Although the number of such accidents remained almost the same from the previous year, the death toll increased by 8.07 percent, the platform -- Jatri Kalyan Samity -- said in its annual report released in January this year.





--- Liku Kazi, Jhenaidah

