Dhaka, Thimphu to work to take PTA advantage

Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl called on Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday. -Agency



Bangladesh and Bhutan have agreed to work together for cashing in on advantages from the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed earlier between the two friendly nations.





The decision was revealed on Wednesday at a meeting between Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl in the secretariat in Dhaka. Bangladesh's Commerce Minister said Bhutan was the first country to recognize independent Bangladesh. "We signed the PTA on December 6, 2020 to increase trade and commerce between the two countries. This is the first PTA signing in Bangladesh.







Bhutan is a friend of Bangladesh. There is a huge opportunity to increase trade between the two countries," he added. The minister went on to say, "I would like to take advantage of the PTA by completing the formalities of both the countries as soon as possible."







Bhutanese Ambassador Rinchen Kuentsyl said the government of his country is working on a priority basis to take advantage of the signed PTA.





"All necessary work will be completed at the forthcoming Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting. To make trade easier and faster, it is necessary to increase the capacity and facilities of Burimari, Banglabandha, Sonahat and Akhaura land ports in Bangladesh," he added.





He laid emphasis on direct trade in the import-export of goods without the cooperation of any third party.





Leave Your Comments