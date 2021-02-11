HC to hear opinions of 6 amici curiae



The High Court has appointed six amici curiae or friends of the court to hear their opinions on a writ petition that sought its directive to ban broadcast of Qatar-based Al Jazeera news channel in Bangladesh.





A division virtual bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah came up with the order after holding a hearing on the issue on Wednesday. The amici curiae are senior lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Kamal Ul Alam, Abdul Matin Khasru, Dr Shahdin Malik, Fida M Kamal and Prabir Niyogi.





During the hearing on Wednesday, the High Court said in spite of having specific law and authorities, how the clippings of that report were still on social networking sites after 10 days of the first broadcasting.





"In the mean time, millions of people have seen the report at home and abroad. If BTRC cannot take any step, why they are sitting there," the court observed.





Deputy Attorney General Nawroj Md Russel said, "Al Jazeera can broadcast more episodes on that issue in the future. BTRC should take step now. They have already showed failure in this regard."





Supreme Court lawyer Md Enamul Kabir Emon filed the writ on February 8 seeking the court's directives on the authorities concerned to stop broadcast of Al Jazeera in the country.



The petition also sought the court's order to remove the contents of Al Jazeera report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" from all social media, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.





Post and Telecommunications Secretary, Information Secretary, Home Secretary, BTRC Chairman and Inspector General of Police were made respondents in the writ.





Al Jazeera broadcast the report on February 1. The government dismissed the report, calling it "false and defamatory" and a desperate "smear campaign" instigated by extremists and their allies, working in London and elsewhere.





