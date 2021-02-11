Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 91



Sikder Group of Companies chairman and valiant freedom fighter Zainul Haque Sikder is no more. He breathed his last on Wednesday at 12:30pm at a hospital in Dubai aged 91.





Sikder Group confirmed the news in a press release. He founded a good number of businesses in education, health, housing, tourism sectors and employed approximately 20,000 people in the last seven decades.





This entrepreneur was the chairman and founder of National Bank. Sikder extended support to many leading entrepreneurs of the country during their initial days of establishing businesses. He built schools, colleges and hospitals, too.





Sikder was one of his close and trustworthy associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since 1945.





He organized a Qulkhawani for Bangabandhu and his family members on August 19 in 1975 - four days after their brutal murder - at Dhaka's Rayerbazar.





For that reason, he had to face harassment and intimidation of the military intelligence and land in jail.





This valiant freedom fighter stopped sleeping on the cot and started sleeping on the floor out of the love for his "Mujib Bhai" - following the death of Bangabandhu and continued the practice until the trial of the brutal murder began.





Zainul Haque Sikder was born on August 12 in 1930 in Assam in undivided India and migrated to present-day Bangladesh with his family during the partition.



President M Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of country's eminent industrialist and valiant freedom fighter Zainul Haque Sikder.





In a condolence message, the head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Sikder Group and National Bank Chairman, noted social worker and valiant freedom fighter Zainul Haque Sikder.





The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





