8 to die including Major Zia



A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced eight members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) to death for killing Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Foysal Arefin Dipon in 2015.





Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Md Mojibur Rahman handed down the verdict on Wednesday.





The death convicts are - sacked Army officer Major Syed Ziaul Haque, 50, Moinul Hasan Shamim, 24, Md Abdus Sabur, 23, Khairul Islam, 24, Md Abu Siddique Sohel, 34, Md Mozammel Hossain Saimon, 25, Md Sheikh Abdullah, 27, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib, 28.





Ziaul Haque and Akram Hossain are on the run since the inception of the case.







Jagriti Prokashoni publisher Dipon was chopped to death at his Aziz Super Market office in the capital on November 31, 2015. His wife Rajia Rahman filed the case on that day with Shahbagh police station.





Police submitted the charge sheet against eight accused on November 15 in 2018. The tribunal accepted it and framed charges against them on October 13, 2019.





Of the eight Ansarullah Bangla Team men, six have given confessional statements in the case.





