Don't pay heed to vaccine criticism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually addresses a discussion marking Bangladesh Awami Jubo League's 48th founding anniversary at Krishibid Institution in the capital on Wednesday. -AA.



Criticizing those who said Bangladesh would not get the Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said vaccination has already started in Bangladesh despite the fact that many developed countries are yet to get the vaccine. Don't pay heed to such criticism.





She said, "Many people have said Bangladesh would not get vaccine. I did not look for any alternative as the lives of people matter to me. I have made a separate allocation of Taka 1000 crore to this end. We have made payment in advance as Bangladesh will get the vaccine first when it is ready for vaccination."







The premier was addressing a discussion virtually from her official residence- Ganabhaban organized by Bangladesh Awami Jubo League marking its 48th founding anniversary at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital on Wednesday.





She has asked leaders and activists of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League to turn the organization into an ideal one with the ideology of Father of the Nation and patriotism as politics without ideologies cannot exist.





"I want to say leaders and activists of the Jubo League to make the organization as a strong and ideal one being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and patriotism," Sheikh Hasina added.







Democracy of the country was reestablished by struggles and the Juba League played a significant role in all movements, she said.





Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of the Awami League, said that those who captured power by violating the country's constitution after assassination of Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on August 15,1975, were busy to make their own fortunes and did nothing for the people.





The head of the government said, similarly the people of the country have boycotted the BNP though Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman have made huge money through illegal means and thought the money would help them to hang onto power.





In the election manifesto of 2018, the Bangladesh Awami League had mentioned "Power of Youths, Prosperity of Bangladesh" as they consider youths as the assets of the country and that is the high time to give maximum efforts in nation building activities.





The Prime Minister asked the Jubo League leaders and activists to stand beside the people in their bad days instead of chanting slogans.





Regarding vaccination, Sheikh Hasina said that measures would have to be taken to remove fear from the people's mind about the Covid-19 vaccine and inoculate all above 40 years.





She called upon all to maintain the health guidelines including wearing facemasks and washing hands even after taking vaccine.





The premier asked the Jubo League leaders and workers to keep a constant vigil to pursue the health guidelines.





Former Jubo League leaders, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Awami League Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, its Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, MP, and Harunur Rashid, spoke at the meeting.





Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the meeting while its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil moderated it.





