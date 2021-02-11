Foreign diplomats take Covid vaccine shots

Foreign diplomats received Covid-19 vaccine shots at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. -AA



More than two dozens foreign diplomats in Dhaka received coronavirus vaccine shots on Wednesday.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam kicked off the campaign at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali in Dhaka.





Ambassador of the Vatican City and dean of the diplomatic corps Archbishop Kocherry, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and his wife Sangeeta Doraiswami, Ambassador and Head of Delegation of EU Rensje Teerink, Ambassador of Germany Peter Fahrenholtz, Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Osman Turan, Ambassador of France Jean-Marin SCHUH and his wife Marie-Caroline Schuh-Senlis, High Commissioner of Australia Jeremy Bruer, and Ambassador of Italy Enrico Nunziata were among those who took the jab on the first day. The diplomats did not notice any side effects of the vaccine.







The State Minister said, "We have taken this initiative to immunise diplomats from all countries stationed in Bangladesh. Around 1,200 of them will take vaccines gradually."





The foreign ministry will designate two or three days a week for immunising diplomats at the hospital, he added.





The ministry has asked all international organisations to submit lists of their foreign staffers and they will also get the doses at the hospital. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina agreed to vaccinate all foreign diplomats after Archbishop George Kocherrry, ambassador of the Vatican City and dean of the diplomatic corps in Dhaka, made the proposal.





"Many countries around the world haven't started mass vaccination but we've inoculated more than 100,000 people on Tuesday alone," the State Minister said.





The foreign diplomats took their doses confidently, Shahriar said.





The government has accepted a request to administer Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine to over 2,500 Russian nationals working in the Rooppur Power Plant, according to him.





Bangladesh is expected to get a good number of vaccines from Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization or GAVI.





Leave Your Comments