Bangladesh bowls first in second Test against West Indies





West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first in the second cricket Test against Bangladesh

at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





The visitors stunned Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram by chasing down a mammoth 395-run target for a three-wicket victory.





After being whitewashed in the two-match Test series in the previous tour, opportunity now came their way to take the revenge.





But Bangladesh is upbeat to shrug off the nightmare of the first Test in a bid to salvage the series.





The hosts brought up three changes, of which two changes were injury- forced.





All rounder Soumya Sarkar, middle order batsman Mohammad Mithun and pacer Abu Jayed Rahi came in the place of Shakib Al Hasan, Shadman Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.





Shakib was ruled out two days before the Test following his thigh injury, sustained during the second day of the first Test while Shadman failed to

recover from his hip injury.





West Indies however made just one change with Alzarri Joseph replacing fellow fast bowler Kemar Roach.





Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi





West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shayne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kayle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Shanon Gabriel.

