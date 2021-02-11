19 Boko Haram militants killed in gunfight with Nigerian military













At least 19 fleeing Boko Haram militants were killed in an encounter with the Nigerian military in the northeastern state of Borno, according to security sources on Wednesday.





Five gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram group were also destroyed during the gunfight in Rann, a town in the Kala Balge local government area of Borno, on Tuesday, said sources who preferred to be anonymous.





One military source said the Boko Haram militants driving eight gun trucks had earlier attempted to attack a military base in the town of Rann, in what appears to be an ambush operation.





The attack was foiled by troops, who immediately staged a tactical withdrawal from their base, the source said, adding the military launched a massive aerial and ground counter-attack against the terrorists, who fled the scene.

