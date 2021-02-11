PM urges Ansar-VDP to motivate people to receive Covid-19 vaccine









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to motivate the mass people to receive Covid-19 vaccine to help the government’s ongoing efforts in fight against the deadly pandemic.





“I request each member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP to motivate the rural people so that everyone receives Covid-19 vaccine,” she said.





The premier was addressing the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy at Shafipur as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Mentioning that the government has already started Coronavirus vaccination in the country, she said some people have needle phobia, but the government is expecting they would receive vaccine and follow the health protocol to stay away from being affected with Covid-19.





“We are expecting they (people) would receive the vaccine on time as the government has made necessary arrangement for it,” she said seeking cooperation of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP members to this end.





Sheikh Hasina said anyone visiting digital centre can register themselves for vaccination and she urged everyone to receive inoculation along with their family members following this process.





“Our endeavor is going on to protect country’s people from the deadly pandemic,” she added.





In the ceremony, On behalf of the Prime Minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan handed over eight types of special medal to 140 Ansar and VDP members for their bravery and praiseworthy services.





The medals are: Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President’s Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Services Medal, President’s Ansar Services Medal, Bangladesh VDP Services Medal and President’s VDP Services Medal.





The Prime Minister also received salute from a spectacular parade of the Ansar and VDP members.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mostafa Kamal Uddin spoke at the function, while Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem delivered the welcome speech.

