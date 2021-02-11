Indictment hearing against rape-murder accused Dihan March 2





A court here today set March 2 for holding hearing on charge framing against Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, an accused in a case filled over raping and subsequently murdering a schoolgirl in capital’s Kalabagan area.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara set the afresh date for the hearing as Inspector of Kalabagan police station AFM Asaduzzaman could not submit the probe report today.





On January 8, Dihan pleaded not guilty in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid and gave a confessional statement over the rape- murder incident.





Father of the victim, 17, an O-level student of Mastermind School in city, filed the case with Kalabagan police station.





According to the case documents, Dihan called and took the girl to his Lake Circus Road flat and raped her there on January 7. As the girl fell sick

due to rape, Dihan along with his friends took her to nearby Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where the attending doctors declared her dead.





Being informed by the hospital authorities, police detained Dihan along with his three friends.

