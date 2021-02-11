-Chuadanga Correspondent





"Mujib Year's call to go abroad when become efficient”, keeping this thematic issue in mind seminar on Safe Migration and Skills Development held in Chuadanga.





The meeting was held at the meeting room of Bhimrullah Technical Training Center in Chuadanga at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Chuadanga Additional Deputy Commissioner (Overall) Monira Parveen addressed the seminar as the chief guest.





Mohammad Musabbiruzzaman , acting Principal of Technical Training Center presided over the function while Zahid Al Hasan, Executive Director of Chuadanga District Manpower and Employment Prosecution, Bureo spoke as a special guest.





At the beginning of the discussion session, recitation of Holy Quran and Gita were recited.





Rekha Halder, Training Instructor of Technical Training Center was the moderator, and special guests were Rommana Bilkis, supervisor of Chuadanga Government Girls’ Family, Azizul Haque, Principal of Chuadanga Technical School and College and Imrul Quadir, Principal of Jiban Nagar Technical School and College. Islam Uddin, chairman of Alukdia union of Sadar upazila of Chuadanga and Abu Taher, chairman of Padmabila Union and others were also present at the seminar.



