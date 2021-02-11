MP's son denies beating allegation

Dolon Biswas, son of Ishwardi-4 constituency Member of Parliament Nuruzzaman Biswas, addresses a press briefing in Ishwardi on Wednesday. -AA



Dolon Biswas, son of Ishwardi-4 constituency Member of Parliament Nuruzzaman Biswas, has strongly protested the news of beating an employee of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and stealing 5 truck rods from the project.







He made the claim at a press briefing held at a party center in Ishwardi on Wednesday. "Such false and fabricated news has been served to undermine the long-standing political sacrifices and honor of my father who has a great contribution during the liberation," he added.





Poura Awami League President and former Mayor Abul Kalam Azad Mintu and General Secretary and present Mayor Ishaque Ali Malitha along other political leaders and activists condemned the news and termed it as false and fake. When asked RNPP project site in-charge Ruhul Quddus about stealing rods from the project, he said, the steal of 5 truck rods from the project was not true. He informed, the gate of the project is controlled by the army. There is no chance to enter or exit anything except the gate.





Ishwardi police sources privy to information said, a written complaint has been lodged with the police station. The allegations are under investigation. However, he said the allegation was inconsistent and flawed. Dolan Biswas said, the news of beating and injuring Sohail Rana, 45, managing director of Bangla Power Services, a sub-contractor of Rooppur project in Natun Hat area, on Tuesday afternoon was baseless.





He said, various law and order forces including army, BGB and police are in charge of security at the Rooppur project therefore the allegation of stealing 5 trucks of iron from this sensitive company is nothing but a lie.





--- AA Correspondent, Iswardi

Leave Your Comments