Beat policing meeting held in Pirojpur

Drug peddlers surrender at a beat policing meeting on Wednesday. Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Md Shafiqul Islam was present at the program. -AA



A beat policing meeting was held at Bangabandhu premises in Pirojpur on Wednesday. Drug peddlers of the area were also surrendered in the meeting organized at by Pirojpur sadar police station.





Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Md Shafiqul Islam addressed the program as the chief guest. Pirojpur Superintendent of Police Hayatul Islam Khan presided over the program while Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sazzad Hossain, Government Suhrawardy College Principal Syed Ali Ahmed, Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek, among others, were present as special guests.







DIG Md Shafiqul Islam said, "If we can give the drug addicts a good environment like us besides enforcing law, they will not return to drugs anymore. Then we can save our society and the next generation from this."





He urged drug peddlers to surrender and assured to provide them all out support. He further added, "I have helped many people set up their business and get jobs. If we give you a income source to them, we hope they will not go back to drugs again.







It is your duty to maintain your area drug free for your family and children."





Later, Md Shafiqul Islam inaugurated the new building of Pirojpur police outpost and Pirojpur sadar police stations gate. District administration, district police, Pirojpur municipalities newly elected councilor and union chairman and other notable person were present on the occasion.







--- AA Correspondent, Pirojpur

