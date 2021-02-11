Diner Sheshe





"Whenever I was asked, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?', 'Police or politician,' would be my answer. Everyone would applaud the police part, but they always advised me against becoming a politician-'Kyun padhna hai uss jhamele mein?'





Growing up, we'd visit our village in Haryana-I'd see kids whiling away their time instead of attending school. Over games of kho kho and gully danda I learnt that they had big dreams, but no means to fulfil them. That strengthened my resolve to get into politics-I wanted to make a lasting difference.







So I prepared for the elections, but I was contesting against someone with 15 years of experience. Thankfully, the connection I'd built with the people over the years helped, and I won by 328 votes! At 21, I became the youngest Sarpanch in India! As I was being sworn in, I promised to never take my people for granted.





The first case I took up as a Sarpanch was of a martyr's wife. She'd been promised a piece of land but never received it. Humne usse panchayat ki zameen se zameen dilwayi. When she said, 'Aapka ehsaan kabhi nahi bhoolungi,' I slept at peace that night. The thing is, building better roads and infrastructure is basic. What really matters is looking into things that are actually causing distress. Like the Dalits in our village had to travel for 10 kms to reach a cremation ground. So, we built a shamshan ghat for them in the village itself.





However, the root cause of every issue is still illiteracy. I wanted to educate both the kids and the adults; so I built washrooms for girls in the school. Within a month we got 300 enrollments! But keeping the adults engaged was more challenging, so we infused entertainment with education-through plays we'd educate them about basics like filling forms and online banking.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments