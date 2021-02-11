Worldwide waffling





Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team's home games.The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday's 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas are allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.Cuban didn't elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.











The 7.7 magnitude quake hit east of New Caledonia, between Australia and Fiji, north of New Zealand - and was at a depth of 10km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.Waves reaching up to a metre above tide level are possible for some coasts of Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu, the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has warned.It followed at least three other earthquakes in the South Pacific region with magnitudes ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 in a span of just over an hour. The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami watch was now in effect for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.









Former President Donald Trump will not be permitted back on Twitter even if he runs again for office and wins, according to the company's chief financial officer. Asked during an interview on CNBC Wednesday whether Trump's tweeting privileges could be restored if he wins the presidency again, CFO Ned Segal clarified that Trump's ban is permanent. "The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform," he said, "whether you're a commentator, you're a CFO, or you are a former or current public official.









The government will provide a further £3.5bn to "end the cladding scandal" in the wake of Grenfell Tower fire - but ministers have been attacked for failing to act further on smaller blocks of flats or on non-cladding issues.Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told MPs on Wednesday that ministers aimed to "finish the job we've started" on removing and replacing unsafe cladding from residential buildings following the 2017 tragedy. In a statement to the House of Commons, Mr Jenrick revealed the government would make further funding available to pay for the removal and replacement for all leaseholders in high-rise residential buildings of 18 metres and higher - or above six storeys - in England.





Leave Your Comments