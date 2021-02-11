Deepika obsessed with doing laundry for everyone



Deepika Padukone recently had a bake-off with her childhood friend Hiteshi where the latter made some surprising revelations about the actress.





Spilling the beans on one such secret, her friend revealed that during her bachelorette days, Deepika was obsessed with doing laundry for everyone because she doesn't get to do laundry regularly. Hiteshi added that the actress would force everyone into giving their clothes only so she could put them in the washing machine. Every day, twice a day, she was doing laundry and finding it so exciting.





I was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika, says Siddhant Chaturvedi





Despite being a superstar, Deepika is one actress who likes to do her work and manage her home on her own. In a throwback interview with Femina, Deepika had revealed that she deals with all the domestic problems herself and Ranveer often asks her why she chooses to do it. According to the actress, she does not know any way other than to be completely hands-on.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has a line-up of some exciting projects coming up which includes, Shakun Batra's untitled next which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.





Apart from this, she will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.





Deepika will also be sharing screen space with none other than Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's untitled next. The actress will also be seen reuniting with husband Ranveer Singh yet again in Kabir Khan's ''83'. She has also announced 'Mahabharat' from the point of view of Draupadi. Deepika will be playing the role of Draupadi.

Leave Your Comments