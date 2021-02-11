Priyanka Chopra reveals she once sent her security to take pictures of Nick





Priyanka Chopra has shared several interesting details about her life in her memoir 'Unfinished'. From her personal relationships to dating Nick Jonas and her professional life - PC has penned a plethora of fascinating stories. And recently the actress also revealed yet another fun anecdote when had she sent someone to spy on Nick Jonas. While promoting her autobiography 'Unfinished', PC said that she had a little bit of control issues and likes to control the circumstances around her. The 'Gunday' actress revealed that while she was busy with a meeting, Nick Jonas decided to take her mom, Madhu Chopra, out for lunch. Priyanka found it strange and had sent her security to take their pictures so that she could study their body language.



