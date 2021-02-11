Neha keeps it bright for her work hours



Like most B-Towners, Neha Dhupia is now completely in work mode. The actress, who spent a lot of time with her daughter Mehr and husband Angad Bedi during the lockdown, planned a short trip to the Maldives before she got back to work. In the past few months, she has not only shot for a reality show, but has also backed some interesting projects. Neha is always on point where he fashion sense is concerned.







She paired the yellow dress with a flowy jacket and high heels. Keeping the accessories to the minimum, she completed the look with a pretty neckpiece. Over the past few years, Neha has diversified and explored other aspects like hosting, too. When she is not working, she devotes all her time to her daughter Mehr.







The proud mamma shares many pictures of the precious moments that the family spends together.





Meanwhile, husband Angad Bedi, too, is busy with his shoots. He was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Over the last few years, Neha has been a part of interesting projects like Tumhari Sulu and Helicopter Eela, among others.

Leave Your Comments