Shakib Al Hasan granted BCB's permission to skip NZ tour



Bangladesh will be touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI and T20I series next month without Shakib Al Hasan who has been granted paternal leave by the BCB.





Early this week, Shakib sought the leave as he and his wife Ummehy Ahmed Shishir are expecting their third child. "We'll get his service after the New Zealand tour. He had asked for leave during the tour and we have granted it," Akram Khan, the chairman of BCB cricket operation told the media on Thursday.





Shakib has recently made a comeback to the international cricket serving a one-year-long ban imposed by the ICC due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by the bookmakers.





In his comeback ODI series, Shakib emerged the man of the series and helped the Tigers complete a clean sweep over the touring West Indies.





Shakib also returned to Tests cricket but failed to make any mark due to a groin injury. In the first game of the two-match series in Chattogram, Shakib hit a fifty, but while bowling in the first innings, he suffered a blow which eventually forced him to stay out in most parts of the match. He was unable to bowl in the second innings.





Bangladesh bowlers lost their zeal in the second innings and failed to defend a total of 395 runs. West Indies have successfully chased this target and won the game by three wickets. Shakib is not playing the second Test as well started on Thursday in Dhaka.





