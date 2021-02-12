Bonner turns West Indies from helpless to hopeful

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar celebrates after taking a wicket against West Indies during the first day of the second Test match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. -Mustafizur Rahman, AA



Middle order batsman Nkrumah Bonner ground out an unbeaten 74 for West Indies as Bangladesh's bowlers battled hard on the first day of the second and final Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka on Thursday The visitors were a formidable 66 for one after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat first but later pacer Abu Jayed struck twice as Bangladesh produced an amazing fightback after lunch with West Indies reached 146/4 at tea. But, on a flat pitch, Nkrumah Bonner who made a match-turning partnership with Kyle Mayers in the eventful opening Test, hit a measured 74 not out on Thursday as Windies closed on 223-5.





Bonner put on 62 with experienced Jermaine Blackwood, who made 28 before being removed by spinner Taijul Islam.





Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva finished the day 22 not out with West Indies in a position from which they will believe they can post a telling first-innings score. However, Bangladesh limited the scoring on a pitch offering little movement for their fast bowlers or turn for the spinners.





Abu Jayed, Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar brought into the team in places of Mustafizur, injured Shandam Islam and Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh's three changes from their first-Test defeat at the port city Chattogram. Seamer Abu Jayed ended the day with exemplary figures of 18-5-46-2.





Quick wickets on day two would leave Bangladesh in charge as they bid for a victory that would see them lave the two-Test series 1-1, their first win in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.







Taijul Islam took two wickets each, with Soumya Sarkar - a replacement in the side for the injured Shakib Al Hasan - snaring a wicket as well. Earliar Bangladesh bowlers failed to dominate with new ball in the morning session as West Indies captain Brathwaite backed up his decision with a solid 66-run opening stand with Campbell. Both looked dangerous and finally it was Taijul Islam who broke the partnership by removing Campbell for 32.







After the lunch break Tigers put more pressure on the visitors as they lose 3 quick wickets and reduced to 116 for 4.





Since then Bonner and Blackwood fought-back with a 62 runs stand in the fifth wicket. Taijul again came to the rescue as he dismissed Blackwood for 28. Bowlers created couple of chances before end of the day's play but failed to break the partnership between Bonner and Joshua.





Bonner remained unbeaten on 74 and Joshua was on 22.



