BMD, BDRCS to enhance bilateral cooperation

A MoU has been signed on Thursday between BMD and BDRCS to enhance bilateral cooperation. -AA



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed on Thursday between Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to enhance bilateral cooperation. Shamsuddin Ahmed, Director, BMD and the Secretary General of the BDRCS Md Feroz Salah Uddin have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective departments at the presence of the Senior Secretary, Ministry of Defence (MoD) Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal.







The signing of this MoU will establish cooperation between the two organizations in strengthening Forecasting Activities, Financing initiatives in Bangladesh. As an associated organization of the Government of Bangladesh BDRCS has been implementing Forecast-based Financing projects in flood prone areas.







Disaster preparedness activities are conducted on the basis of weather forecast through this project. Evacuation of high-risk populations based on cyclone forecast from BMD, distribution of dry food, safe drinking water to cyclone shelters and providing first aid etc. these existing activities will be more dynamic and effective. Immediate and uninterrupted weather forecasting is essential for conducting disaster preparedness activities, which BMD has been providing more effectively and efficiently. As a result of the signing of this MoU, mutual cooperation activities between the two organizations will help to contribute in the socio-economic development of the country by reducing the loss of lives and properties.



It will also, play an important role in development and contribute to high quality sustainable development by providing comparative advantage of both the organizations.





