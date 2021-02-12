3 jailed until death, 5 get 20 years



A tribunal has sentenced three people to prison until death and jailed five others for 20 years for crimes against humanity in Mymensingh's Gafargaon and Bhaluka during the Liberation War in 1971. A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam handed down the verdict on Thursday. Of the convicts, AFM Faizullah, Abdur Razzak Mandal and Md Shamsuzzaman alias Abul Kalam were imprisoned until death while Md Khalilur Rahman Mir, Md Abdullah, Md Rois Uddin Azadi alias Akkel Ali, Sirajul Islam Tota and Alim Uddin Khan jailed for 20 years.





However, the court acquitted one Abdul Latif turning him the first person to be exonerated by the war crimes tribunal in the 42 cases it tried.





As many as four charges were brought against the accused such as- abduction, detention, torture and murder.





The case alleged that they joined the anti-Bangladesh paramilitary force Razakar during the war and helped the Pakistani occupation army commit the crimes in different villages of Mymensingh.





The tribunal kicked off the trial proceedings on Mar 8, 2018 after framing charges against 11 people in the case. However, two of the accused died during the trial.



The International Crimes Tribunal is a domestic war crimes tribunal in Bangladesh set up in 2009 to investigate and prosecute suspects for the genocide committed in 1971 by the Pakistan Army and their local collaborators, Razakars, Al-Badr and Al-Shams during Bangladesh's Liberation War.





