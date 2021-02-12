'Down with the military! release our leaders'



Tens of thousands of people in Myanmar are turning out in daily street protests as anger grows against the coup.





The military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government on 1 February, alleging without evidence that elections her party won by a landslide had been marred by fraud. The protests have been marked by a sense of fun, despite the ban on gatherings and fears that troops will eventually be deployed. A plumber who was meant to come to my house to fix a faulty pump yesterday called and said he wouldn't make it - as he and all his workmates were off to join the protests. That was a sign that demonstrations that had been going on against the military coup for a couple of days could be huge, reports BBC.





So I set out for the Thapyaygone roundabout in the city centre. I didn't take my car but decided to go by bike so it would be easier to get away quickly if things got nasty. As expected, more people had gathered on Tuesday - lots of young people joined by civil servants, many of whom were wearing their uniforms. There was a large police presence nearby. The police commander, in full military gear, was ordering his troops to be ready. The looks on the faces of police at the front were hard and fierce, unlike those we'd seen in other parts of the country.





Then came the water jets. Three vehicles firing steady streams of water at the protesters.





The crowds didn't back off, but stood firm. Police water cannon took turns to spray the crowd. Around noon, several hundred more joined the protesters - lawyers, teachers and also farmers from nearby townships.





I went to a side street to buy water when I started to hear some shots. People in the streets shouted, "they are shooting, they are shooting" and rushed to where protesters were gathering.





Then I heard more shots fired and several people running back into the streets. I heard more than 20 shots but did not know if they had been fired into the crowd or not. People were running in different directions, shouting and cursing at the police.





I left the scene quickly on my bike and headed to the hospital nearby, thinking if there were injured, they would be taken there. Soon, two ambulances arrived. The second one opened its back door and a young man on a stretcher was carried into the hospital by nurses. He did not open his eyes.



Meanwhile, a close aide to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, a party official said on Thursday, as Washington moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on the junta.





The aide, Kyaw Tint Swe, had served as minister for the office of the state counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb 1 coup.





Kyi Toe, an information committee member of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), said Kyaw Tint Swe and four other people linked to the previous government had been taken from their homes overnight, and the top leadership of the former electoral commission had all been arrested, reports Reuters.





The military launched the coup after what it said was widespread fraud in November elections, won by the NLD in a landslide. The electoral commission had rejected those claims.





Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrests independently. Scores of officials have been detained since the coup, including many of the NLD's top leaders.





Protesters gathered across the country for a sixth straight day on Thursday.





Hundreds of workers lined a road in the capital Naypyitaw in support of the civil disobedience movement, chanting anti-junta slogans and carrying placards supporting Suu Kyi.





In line with the creative ethos of recent demonstrations where some protesters have worn ball gowns and fancy dress, rallies in Yangon included men and boys dressed in short skirts. "We don't take off our skirt until we get democracy back," one sign read.





Hundreds of protesters also demonstrated outside the Chinese embassy in Yangon, accusing Beijing of supporting the military junta despite Chinese denials.







