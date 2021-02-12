Army chief meets UN officials in New York



Army chief General Aziz Ahmed had meetings with UN undersecretary general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and undersecretary general for operational support Atul Khare in New York on Tuesday.





General Aziz Ahmed told the UN officials about Bangladesh's steadfast commitment and continued support to UN peace missions.





He called for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions, said an ISPR press release on Thursday.





The army chief also called for appointing more Bangladeshi officers in senior positions of the peace operations and UN headquarters. UN undersecretary general Lacroix appreciated the professionalism, discipline, dedication and bravery of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in different UN peacekeeping missions, added the release. He thanked the government of Bangladesh for its enormous contribution to UN peace missions. Lacroix assured General Aziz of his support for deploying more Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the future. In his meeting with Atul Khare, the army chief thanked him for enlisting Bangladesh Biman as a carrier of UN peacekeepers. Atul Khare thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her invaluable contribution to peacekeeping, climate change, women empowerment and humanitarian issues.





He also thanked the government of Bangladesh for its significant role in transporting UN peacekeepers by Bangladesh Biman amid Covid-19 pandemic. They also talked on the issues of Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air force and Bangladesh Police in UN Peace operations.





Apart from the above meetings, General Aziz also met Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey, military adviser for UN peacekeeping operations, on Tuesday. On the same day, the chief of army staff held a meeting with ambassador Rabab Fatima, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Bangladesh is now the top troops and police contributing country in the world.





General Aziz Ahmed has been on an official visit to the United States since January 29 at the invitation of the government of the United States.





He was accompanied by Major General Jubaer Salehin, the commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College and Brigadier General M Sadequzzaman, the defence adviser of Bangladesh permanent mission to the United Nations, said the press release.





