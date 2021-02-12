Factory fire kills 6 Bangladeshis in KSA



Six Bangladeshis were killed in a sofa factory fire near the city of Madina in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night.





Bangladesh embassy in that country confirmed it through a statement on Thursday.





The identities of five ill-fated have been confirmed. They are: Mizanur Rahman, son of sultan Ahmed, and Arafat Hossain Manik, son of Sultan Ahmed - both hailed from Chattogram's Lohagara; Ishak Mia, son of Jalal Ahmed, Abdul Aziz, son of Kabir Ahmed and Md Rafiq Uddin, son of Abu Gafur - all hailed from Kutubjam, Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar. Bangladesh consulate in Jeddah was making efforts to ascertain the identity of the sixth victim. The authorities of the consulate were instructed to collect details of the incident and contact local police. The bodies were kept at the morgue of King Fahad Hospital in Madina.





The gutted sofa factory is located near Heraz Market, some 25 kilometers away from Madina city.





Fire fighters could not confirm the cause of the blaze yet.





Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary expressed deep shock at the deaths of the Bangladeshi workers.



