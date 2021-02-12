Quader Mirza's motorcade attacked in Feni



A motorcade carrying the newly elected Basurhat municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, reportedly came under attack in Daganbhuiyan bazar area of Feni. The incident took place around 6.30am on Thursday at Dagonbhuiyan Bazar in Feni when he was going to the office of Chattogram Divisional Commissioner for taking oath.





During the attack, a group of miscreants hurled stones, brickbats and eggs on the motorcade, reports Bangla Tribune. Later, Quader Mirza, during a Facebook live, said: "Criminals under Nizam Uddin Hazari of Feni and Ekramul Karim Chowdhury of Noakhali attacked my motorcade at Daganbhuiyan of Feni at 6:15am with intent to kill me when I was on my way to Chittagong to take my oath."





He also said a protest program will be announced through Facebook Live at 8pm on Thursday.





He urged the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop all killings and requested to ensure punishment to this heinous attack.







--- Md Sharifur Rahman, Dagonbhuiyan

Leave Your Comments