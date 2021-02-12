418 new cases, 9 deaths



The aggressive coronavirus has taken the lives of 9 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 8,248. In addition, the pathogen has infected 418 individuals, pushing the surge to a total of 539,571.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Thursday. Bangladesh is now the 32nd worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Philippines and one step ahead of Switzerland, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 15,776 samples were tested throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 418 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





A daily-basis infection rate stands at infection rate 2.65 percent and the death rate is 1.53 percent. Of the 9 deaths, five were men and four women. As per age categories, one was between 41-50 years old, one within 51-60 and seven others were above 60 years old, added the press release. The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.



Leave Your Comments