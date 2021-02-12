Jamuka cannot revoke Zia's gallantry title: BNP



BNP leaders Hafizuddin Ahmed and Shahjahan Omar on Thursday questioned the authority of Jamuka to revoke Bir Uttam title conferred on Ziaur Rahman for his role in the Liberation War.





At a press conference, the two gallantry title-holding freedom fighters urged the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council or Jamuka to refrain from taking any move going beyond its jurisdiction. BNP standing committee members arrange the press conference at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office. Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed was the recipient of Bir Bikram title while Major (retd) Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam, after the independence of the country for their contributions to the Liberation War.





"Stripping off anybody's title is not the responsibility of Jamuka as this boy's task is to determine the freedom fighters and the eligibility for getting the allowances," said Hafiz, also a BNP vice chairman, reports UNB.





He also said Jamuka has no jurisdiction to take a decision on removing the Bir Uttam title of Z Force commander, sector commander and former Army Chief Ziaur Rahman.





Hafiz urged the Prime Minister not to implement such a 'ridiculous move'. "If this initiative is implemented, then you'll disrespect your father. Don't forget it."





Meanwhile, BNP on Thursday announced a two-day demonstration programme protesting what it said an 'evil effort' to repeal the party founder Ziaur Rahman's Bir Uttam gallantry title.





Party standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.





As part of the programmes, he said the party leaders and activists will stage demonstrations and hold rallies in all the metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, on Saturday.





Besides, Mosharraf said the party's all-district units will observe similar programmes the following day.





