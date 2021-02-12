Millions of counterfeit N95 masks were bought in 5 US states



Millions of counterfeit masks were bought by hospitals, medical institutions and government agencies in at least five states - and some of them were used by health care workers in Washington state, the federal authorities said Wednesday in announcing an investigation. Many of the masks were clever fakes, stamped with the 3M logo and shipped in boxes that read, "Made in the U.S.A.," even though they were not made in the United States or by 3M, according to federal investigators.





Homeland Security Investigations, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, said the fraudulent masks are dangerous because they may not offer the same level of protection against the coronavirus as legitimate N95 masks manufactured by 3M.





"We don't know if they meet the standards," said Brian Weinhaus, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.





News of the investigation came as the Homeland Security Department's intelligence branch warned law enforcement agencies separately Wednesday that criminals on the dark web had since December sold counterfeits of coronavirus vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for "hundreds of dollars per dose."





That assessment, produced by Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis and obtained by The New York Times, said that transnational criminal organisations in Latin America were probably best positioned to take advantage of a shortage of legitimate vaccines to distribute counterfeit and stolen vaccines, though it was unclear if they had done so, reports The New York Times.





Cassie Sauer, the president and chief executive of the Washington State Hospital Association, said about 2 million counterfeit N95 masks may have made it into the state. Washington state hospitals bought hundreds of thousands of the fraudulent masks, and the association itself bought 300,000 for its members, she said.





The masks were "really good fakes," Sauer said, noting that they included a 3M logo, secure straps, a metal bar across the top and a foam strip across the nose."They look, they feel, they fit and they breathe like a 3M mask," she said. But they were not made by 3M, she said, and officials don't know enough about them to know how protective they might be.





