Vaccinated people need not quarantine after virus exposure



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the COVID-19 disease. "Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19," the CDC said.





The criteria include that the people exposed to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months following receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency, reports Reuters.







Leave Your Comments