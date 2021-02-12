India becomes fastest country to vaccinate 7 mn people



With yet another significant achievement, India has become the fastest country in the world to achieve over 7 million vaccinations against Covid-19.





India accomplished this feat in only 26 days while it took 27 days for the US and 48 days for the UK to reach the same figures.





India has also been the fastest to touch the 6 million mark a few days back, according to Indian health and family welfare ministry statement issued on Thursday morning. "As on 11thFebruary, 2021, till 8 AM, more than 70 lakh (70,17,114) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise," it said. The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 70,17,114 in 1,43,056 sessions includes 57,05,228 healthcareworkers (HCWs) and 13,11,886 frontline workers (FLWs). The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase across the country, reports BSS.





According to the statement, 13 States or Union Territories (UTs) have vaccinated over 65% of the registered healthcare workers (HCWs). Bihar leads with over 79% of the registered HCWs vaccinated.





Besides, the ministry sources said that India's fight against Covid-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. The states are-Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and D&D & D&N (UT).





India recorded 1,42,562 active cases in the last 24 hours.The total positive cases of the country now comprise merely 1.31% of the total cases. The country's active cases per million population (104) is amongst the lowest in the world.





A total of 12,923 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country while 11,764 new recoveries were registered in the same period.





The total recovered cases are 1,05,73,372 as the gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,04,30,810.





Besides, a total of 108 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties at 30. It is followed by Kerala with 18 new daily deaths, the statement added.





