

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday that no more on-spot registration for vaccination will be allowed from now.





Speaking at an event at a city hotel, he said that the decision was taken to improve the management of vaccination.





'From now on, we will not offer on the spot registration for vaccination. Only those who will come after registration will be vaccinated,' he said.





Over 10 lakh people so far got registered for vaccination and over four lakh people already received the first dose of vaccine, the Health Minister said.





Bangladesh began nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program on February 7. The vaccination is being held at 1,015 hospitals across the country, including 50 in the capital.





Meanwhile, about 5.5 lakh people have so far taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the country.





A total of 5,42,309 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. Of them, 3,86,578 were male and 1,55,731 were female, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday.





A total of 2,04, 540 people took the COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,40,152 were male and 68,388 were female, reports BSS.





Out of the total of 5,42,309 people who got vaccinated, 1,39,989 people took vaccines in Dhaka division, 25,828 in Mymensigh division, 1,30,794 in Chattogram division, 63,664 in Rajshahi division, 52,256 in Rangpur division, 59,369 in Khulna division, 22,681 in Barishal division and 47,728 in Sylhet division.



Leave Your Comments