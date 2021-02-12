Protect and utilize youths' vigor

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Ansar-VDP Academy in Shafipur as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday. -Agency



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) on Thursday to protect the country's youths and utilize their youthful vigor and worth for the country's development. At the same time Sheikh Hasina said that youths should be kept away from narcotics, militancy, terrorism and other detrimental activities at any cost.





Sheikh Hasina also urged the members of Ansar-VDP to motivate the mass people to receive the Covid-19 vaccines to help the government's ongoing efforts in the combat against the deadly pandemic.





"I request each member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP to motivate the rural people so that everyone receives Covid-19 vaccine," she said. The premier was addressing the 41st national rally of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at the Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy at Shafipur as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.





Mentioning that the government has already started coronavirus vaccination in the country, she said some people have a needle phobia, but the government is expecting they would receive the vaccine and follow the health protocol to stay away from being affected with Covid-19.





"We are expecting they [people] would receive the vaccine on time as the government has made necessary arrangements for it," she said seeking the cooperation of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP members to this end.





Sheikh Hasina said anyone visiting a digital centre can register themselves for vaccination and she urged everyone to receive inoculation along with their family members following this process.





"Our endeavor is going on to protect the country's people from the deadly pandemic," she added.





In the ceremony, on behalf of the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan handed over eight types of special medals to 140 Ansar and VDP members for their bravery and praiseworthy services.





The medals are: Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President's Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Services Medal, President's Ansar Services Medal, Bangladesh VDP Services Medal, and President's VDP Services Medal.





The prime minister also received a salute from a spectacular parade of the Ansar and VDP members.





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division Mostafa Kamal Uddin spoke at the function, while Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Mizanur Rahman Shameem delivered the welcome speech.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh Ansar and VDP is playing a pivotal role in developing skilled human resources as the force is working to generate employment for youth through providing technical and profession-based training apart from basic training.





She said the contribution of the force, especially towards women's participation in the national economy and women empowerment, is admirable as half of the members of this force are female.





Mentioning that Ansar-VDP Development Bank, established by her government, is playing important role in the country's economy by providing small and medium loan through its 259 branches, she said that Tk500 crore has been provided to the bank from Bangladesh Bank to offset the impacts of Covid-19 and it has already disbursed nearly Tk250 crore.





The premier went on to say that the members of the force can borrow up to Tk10 lakh with 5% interest from it.





Highlighting the role of Ansar and VDP in standing beside people's lives and goods during any disaster and necessity, she praised its strong role played against the BNP-Jamaat's arson-attack and killing people during the years of 2013, 2014 and 2015.





About the celebration of Mujib Borsho, the head of the government said the slogan of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP - "Mujib Borsher Uddipan, Ansar and VDP Achhe Sarakkhan" (Encouragement of Mujib Borsho, Ansar and VDP remains alert all time) is time worthy.





She said Bangabandhu's life and works have been included in the curriculum of the ongoing master's course and other training of Ansar-VDP academy.







Besides, initiatives have been taken to construct a central sports complex naming after Bangabandhu, she added. Congratulating the service and bravery medal winners, Sheikh Hasina said, "These awards have been introduced by the Awami League government for the acknowledgement of your sincerity and responsibility to your job."





Highlighting the development initiatives taken by her government, the Prime minister said under the expansion of Ansar and VDP infrastructures project, 24 centers out of 29 have already been completed along with the renovation of 114 buildings and infrastructures.





She said an initiative has been taken to give a house to each VDP member considering their exemplary contribution towards performing duty despite having financial insolvency.





Reiterating her government's firm determination to provide a house to each land and homeless person in the Mujib Borsho, Sheikh Hasina said all houses would be illuminated with electricity at this time and the government is also trying to make the urban facilities available in rural areas.







