Myanmar commander-in-chief of defense services urges nationals to safeguard constitution









Myanmar Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Friday urged nationals to safeguard the constitution as it is the mother of all laws.





Min Aung Hlaing in his capacity of chairman of the State Administration Council, in his message on the 74th Union Day, noted that non-disintegration of the Union, non-disintegration of national solidarity and perpetuation of sovereignty are the three Main National Causes and also the most important task of the democratization process.





Min Aung Hlaing stressed that the main duty of the military is the task of safeguarding the three Main National Causes as all the sectors of the state duty have already been transferred to the military.





He also urged the entire nation to join forces with the military for the successful realization of democracy while adhering to the three Main National Causes.





The historical Panglong Conference was held in Panglong in Shan state, with the Panglong Agreement signed on Feb. 12, 1947, which was designated as Union Day, and Myanmar regained independence on Jan. 4, 1948.





Min Aung Hlaing pledged to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on society and the economy and to ensure a quick socio-economic recovery during the post-COVID-19 period with the well-organized and united strength of the entire nation.





Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained by the military on Feb. 1.

Leave Your Comments