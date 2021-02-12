Bangladesh reports five COVID-19 deaths, 4,86,393 total recoveries





Bangladesh recorded five novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 404 fresh cases overnight.





The recovery count rose to 4,86,393 after another 422 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.





“Five more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 8,253,” the release said.





It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,39,975 as 404 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.





A total of 14,328 samples were tested at 210 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.





Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 2.82 percent tested positive, while 14.13 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.





Among the total infections, 90.08 percent patients have recovered, while 1.53 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were

reported in the country on March 8.





Among the five deaths, four are male and one is female the press release said, adding two are in their 50s while three are above 60 years.





According to the division-wise data, four deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.





Among the total 8,253 fatalities, 4,603 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,515 in Chattogram division, 470 in Rajshahi division, 556 in Khulna

division, 249 in Barishal division, 308 in Sylhet division, 359 in Rangpur division and 193 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.





A total of 38,22,345 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first COVID-19 cases in the country.





The DGHS said in order to make treatment facilities easily available for the COVID-19 patients, the government has introduced telemedicine services comprising 100 physicians for round the clock in the country.





A total of 7,24,120 people have so far received healthcare services from telemedicine.





The DGHS said 2,35,95,518 people received healthcare services from hotline mobile numbers and health web portals as the government formed a group of medical professionals to provide emergency healthcare services.









