Khatihata Highway Police Station gets new OC

Gazi Md Shakhawat Hossain joined on Thursday as the new officer-in-charge at Khatihata Highway Police Station in Brahmanbaria.







Earlier, Shakhawat Hossain performed his duties with honesty and dedication as the OC at Mymensingh Sadar Police Station.







Shakhawat Hossain, who came from a respectable Muslim family in Kachua of Chandpur district, has expressed optimism to root out criminal activities including robberies on highway.







He is also committed to building police ‘pro-people’.







The new highway OC sought cooperation from all to keep law and order situation normal.

