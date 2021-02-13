Bangabandhu Tour de CHT MTB challenge 2020: dreams to come true





Nishat Anjum Sanjida (22), joins the Bangabandhu Tour de CHT (Chittagong Hill Tarcts) MTB (Mountain Bike) challenge 2020 in the Chittagong Hill Tracts recently. The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board, Bangladesh Adventure Foundation, Bangladesh Adventure Club and other government and nongovernment organizations organized the event as part of 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Nishat starts her cycling competition from Sajek, a beautiful mountain in Baghaichhori upazila of Rangamati hill district. She was one of the 100 cyclists of 45 from three hill districts and 55 from other districts of Bangladesh.







The competitors of the three-day Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020 covered a distance of about 300kms from Sajek, Rangamati to Thanchi, Bandarban from December 28 to 30. Out of one hundred participants six were female, Nishat was one of them. She was from Chittagong, and a student of Masters final year at a university. She attracted the attention of all the people through her strong, extraordinary confidence, strength, skills and strategy of cycling. In her speech, Nishat, very importantly said, "For cycling, mental strength is also important with physical strength to win, and the dreams to come true."







The cycling competition was organized to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the birth centenary of the great leader and inspire the new generation in the development of the existing tourism industry of the country. President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages wishing the overall success of the competition and greeted the cyclists participated in the event.





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud MP inaugurated the competition at Sajek in Rangamati as the chief guest while the members of parliament Dipankar Talukdar, Kujendra Lal Tripura and Basanti Chakma attended the opening event as special guests. Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs ministry secretary Md Safiqul Ahmad chaired it. The Closing and Award Distribution Ceremony was held at Thanchi, Bandarban on December 30, 2020.







President M Abdul Hamid in his message said, "I am happy to know that the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs has organised Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020 marking the birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."







Terming the region of hill tracts as a potential tourism area, the President said organizing events like mountain bike competition will play positive role in attracting tourists from home and abroad and strengthening the mutual relations between the people of hills and plain land. He said that such event will inspire the new generation in adventurous activities.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message said, "The region of Chittagong Hill Tracts has become a very attractive tourist place to the people because of the culture of eleven ethnic minority groups and unique natural beauty. People of different countries are also showing interest to visit the region after the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Agreement."







The Prime Minister opined that a sustainable tourism will flourish in the CHT through organising the Bangabandhu Tour-de-CHT Mountain Bike Competition-2020. And the new generation will be able to know about natural beauty and culture of the region.







The Minister for the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing MP attended the Closing and Award Distribution Ceremony as chief guest. In his concluding remarks, Bir Bahadur expected more participation of female cyclists in future, and said, "The event will be organized every year to get the best and champion cyclists to join international sports so that they can win and glorify the image of Bangladesh."







The initiator of the event is Mr. Naba Bikram Kishore Tripura, a former Secretary of Ministry of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, and at present he is the Chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Development Board. While contacted, he said, "We initiated MTB race back in 2015 at Bandarban and received enthusiastic response from the participants. At that time there was not a single participant from CHT. Now there are many participants from three Hill Districts competing in MTB challenge. Along with MTB we are striving to promote other mountain sports and adventure events in CHT like trekking, hiking, camping, zip lining, treasure hunt, tree activities etc. I sincerely believe CHT will be the future destination of mountain sports, events and eco-tourism."





Finally Rakibul, a cyclist cum pharmacist of a private hospital in Dhaka became the champion of the competition. The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) is the heaven of beauty with its natural green land. The development activities of the government and other development partners are sound and visible in the CHT. So the people of different districts visit the CHT often to enjoy the heavenly beauty of Sajek, and other beautiful hills and hilly areas of the three hill districts: Khagrachhori, Rangamati and Bandarban.













The writer is a poet and journalist. Email:

The role of youths is very important to spread out our sports and culture across the globe. So the participants and the discussants urged the government and authorities to arrange the mountain bike competition event every year. Thus, the successful competent, champions will come out through the event to join international competition at home and abroad. It will inspire all the competitors and sports-lovers with new, renewed spirits and optimisms to go ahead and successfully achieving more. The experts observed that more infrastructure development will help the CHT for its economy, agriculture, women empowerment, culture and tourism. Those will help the local people for safeguarding their lives and livelihoods, and attracting more tourists to visit the area as well.

