A fine diplomat and a decent Pakistani general

Sheikh Mujib was conferred the title of Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal) by the truimphant students and it was so popular that it has become a part of his name immediately. Ayub flouted his own constitution of transferring power to the Speaker. He transferred power to the Army Chief and left. Yahya became the sole owner and distributor of power and controller(temporarily) of politics in Pakistan,Martial Law having been declared. He became the Chief Martial Law Administrator. At the beginning he seemed to be on the right track. Immediately after assuming power he tried his best to put the volatile law and order situation specially in the eastern wing of his country back on the tracks. He promised a free and fair election as laid down by the universal electoral procedure of one man one vote policy. The Goddamned Basic Democracy of his predecessor Ayub was thrown into the basket of history.







Bangabandhu by then had emerged as the symbol of Bangalee unity. The whole Province rallied behind him and his party Awami League to take revenge of the exploitation and deception of quarter of a century by simply casting their vole in favour of their candidate. A simple electoral poster of comparison of certain data between the two wings of Pakistan was enough to do the trick. It showed how East Pakistan was being deprived in all spheres and was being virtually treated as a pseudo colony of the West. Bangabandhu and his followers,virtually the whole East Pakistan was gearing up to ensure their due share in politics,economy,military,wealth,development and all conceivable sectors of the State.







During this crucial time, the duo of real professional soldiers in the persons of Adm Ahsan and Gen Yakub were posted to East Pakistan to assume the posts of Deputy Chief Martial Law Administrator,Governor and GOC Eastern Command. Yahya was aware that what East Pakistan now needed were popular leaders,who were pro people, benevolent, sober, wise and knoledgeable. In Pakistan military there were not many Generals with cool brains and having mentioned virtues at that moment who could be entrusted with the assignment. So Adm Ahsan and Gen Shahibzada Yakub took up their respective positions.







They were almost contemporaries in British Indian Army. The man from Hyderabad was a little senior in the hierarchy and was the boss and DCMLA , the man from Rampur being his PSO. Together they worked with the politicians of East Pakistan specially Bangabandhu,Bhasani and the student leaders. The fiery days of the agitations against the West Pakistani power mongers were gone. A peaceful coexistence with Yahya's Martial Law was in place. The preparations for the ensuing elections were going on in full swing. Bangalees were getting ready to cast their votes in favour of their own candidates who they hoped will draft a constitution capable of fulfilling the basic justice to them and ensure them their due share in all spheres of life.







But they were also skeptical about whether their dreams will remain unfulfilled by some yet unknown evil designs of the Military rulers or their accomplices. Election campaign was going on in full swing in both the wings. Awami League in the East and People's Party led by Z A Bhutto were clearly ahead of other parties in the west. But nobody except the Awami Leaguers could really predict the outcome. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib urged his followers to reach out to all the voters with his Manifesto based on his 6points demand for the emancipation of the Bangalee dream of autonomy and a free from exploitation society.







Bangalees of East Pakistan had suffered enough in the past 23 years and had been discriminated all along. So they were eager to fight for their equal rights and Bangabandhu became their only leader,symbol of Bengali unity. Support shown to him during the electioneering process was superfluous and unprecedented. A cyclone and tidal bore in November 1970 took a heavy toll of millions of lives along Bay of Bengal shores. Yahya was on a state visit to China at that time. He did not bother to cut it short to come share the plight of people. Other big names in Pak politics of that time, mostly from the west also were very slow to act. This proved to Bangalees that their West Pakistani leadership cared less about whatever calamities struck them.







The writer remembers a banner headline in Bangla national papers having pictures of Pakistani leaders including Yahya's on the top of the first page and Maulana Bhasani's pointing finger at them with "Ora Keu Ashey Ni" printed. This indifference acted heavily on the mindset of our people and contributed to the election results. Though the top military duo of decent and amiable dispositions Adm Ahsan and Gen Yakub tried their best to coordinate the relief efforts,that came to little help. In the first ever free and fair parliamentary elections in the history of Pakistan that was held in December,1970 Awami League emerged as a clear winner having single majority in Pakistan's National Assembly.







Bhutto's People's Party came out second. Pakistan's Bureaucracy,Military and Politicians could not even conceive it in their wildest dream that Awami League would achieve this success. They were in no mood to accept East Pakistanis led by Bangabandhu's Awami League as the ruling party in Pakistan. Palace conspiracy started. Pakistanis always thought themselves at a higher level than Bangalees and thought that they were the natural choice as rulers. Bangalees in their opinion were not a martial race and had to be sidelined. Pak administration started preparations to face the political demands of Bangalees militarily.







They started flexing their muscles and strengthening military in the Eastern wing from only one Division in January1971 to about 3Divisions in March. Both Adm Ahsan and Gen Yakub tried their level best through numerous despatches to convince GHQ and the President/CMLA to solve political problem politically. They emphasized that there is no military solution to any political crisis. Sahibzada even went upto mentioning that the Central Government failed to listen to and understand the heart and voice of their co citizens in the Eastern part of Pakistan. At some point of time they advanced a Ahsan-Yakub formula which virtually would create a confederation of the two wings with proper autonomy so that the Eastern part is appeased and compensated gradually to eliminate previous anomaly.







The formula was summarily dismissed by the Pakistani elites comprising of Military and Civil bureaucrats as well as Bhutto, the leading politician. Rather they bought time with the plea of discussions to resolve the problems with Awami League led by Bangabandhu. Meantime,they brought in armed personnel and equipments and ammunitions to quell Bangalee demands by force. When his honest and just suggestions to save the situation fell to the deaf ears of Yahya,Adm Ahsan submitted his resignation in early March,1971 and went back to remain in the HQ as a non combatant during the ensuing 1971 war. Gen Shahibzada Yakub Khan was made the next Governor and Military ruler of the naughty province. He was under orders to teach the almost rebel activities of Bangalees with sheer military force. He refused and tried time and again to convince GHQ to refrain from using armed personnel to suppresss civil agitation. All his endeavours met with disastrous ends and he too resigned soon after Operation Searchlight was launched to teach Bangalees a lesson.







He went back to Pakistan, remained posted in the GHQ and remained away from combats during the 1971 war. Thus this two senior Pak Armed forces personnel did not participate in the ,1971 Genocide on us,Bengalis. After the debacle in the war and the creation of Bangladesh,Bhutto came to power. Both Yahya and Bhutto disliked this Sahibzada but could not ignore him. His services were later utilised in the diplomatic front. He served as Pakistani Ambassador in France, USA and USSR. He was the longest serving Foreign Minister of Pakistan in different tenures and under different regimes He also has worked as UN Special Representative in Western Sahara to broker a peace deal.







He has worked with the Contras on behalf of UN. While serving as a diplomat he visited Delhi in 1982 and the two brothers(Younus and Yakub) met after long 36 years. They embraced each other for quite some time but never discussed the 1948 firing incident. In fact Sahibzada Yakub hated to talk about wars, personal issues and the 1948 incident. Once in Rawalpindi he was addressing some university students where he discussed the story of the Sullivan brothers. These five Americans were killed when their ship was attacked by Japanese and sank. They were at least lucky that they were on the same side....he added.







After his death, there was a memorial service and condolence meeting in Rampur where the son of the soil was celebrated although he fought and worked for another country. May his name remain in history as deserved. If heroes like him were in greater numbers in Pak hierarchy,who knows,our history could have been written in a better way. Alas! It was not to be and we are where we are now. We are proud to be much better off despite our own shortcomings,that we are trying to stave off. May Almighty bless us.







