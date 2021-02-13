Endangering autonomy: Sri Lanka's growing economic dependence on China





Today, the world is witnessing the effect of the Chinese 'String of Pearls' formula in a small island country in the South Asian region, Sri Lanka. As is known, China has been expanding its military and strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region under the guise of economic development. So far, most countries that China has engaged with have fallen into its trap of economic dependence with increasing debts & liabilities and Sri Lanka is no exception to this phenomenon. The Maritime Silk Road initiative is considered one of the many measures through which China has successfully ensured that numerous South Asian and South East Asian nations remain under its overarching influence. In a way it is the strategic trade off of debt with sovereignty that China has very tactfully embarked upon in its interactions with nations. Particularly, in the case of Sri Lanka, the Chinese investment can be perceived as a classic case of China's imperialistic plans on display, threatening peace and stability not just in the island nation but the entire region itself. Marching ahead on this path to Chinese submission, Sri Lanka hasalready signed a $1.1 billion deal to lease 70 per cent of its southern sea port, Hambantota to China Merchants Port Holdings Ltd to handle its commercial operations on a 99 year lease.





This lease didn't emerge overnight but was posed as a strategic solution to a situation that was forcefully created by none other than the Chinese itself. So while China painted a rosy picture about how the Hambantota port would help the Sri Lankan economy grow, just 175 ships arrived at the port in 2017. With depleting revenue, the island country was unable to repay the Chinese loans and eventually was forced to give China a controlling equity stake. China then stepped in to acquirethe equity stake in the management of the port to avoid any unfavourable interpretation of its `debt-trap' policy and to thwart any adverse impact the Sri Lankan situation could have amongst other potential participant countries. It is unfortunate that despite persistent warnings by the international community, Sri Lanka fell into this vicious `debt-trap' gamble. In the process the country hastoday lost its sovereign right over a strategic port leading to huge concerns over security of independent nations in the region.





Interestingly, with regard to Hambantota, China Merchants Port Holdings Company (CMPHC) Limited is planning additional investments worth $400-600 million to improve economic viability and attract more business to the port. Undeterred by its lack of business currently, China is envisaging an expansion of the port by further investment which in turn will increase the debt liability of Sri Lanka. The additional investments include areas like:



A) Developing dry docking and heavy lifting capacity;





B) Creating LNG power generation/ bunkering facilities





C) Developing oil/ gas refineries





D) Facility for safe anchorage throughout the year





E) Establishing offshore supplies and crew changes facilities





F) Fast and safe boat services round the clock





G) Facility for ship, marine and yacht registration





The bunkering service facilities will be again provided through the Chinese firm Sinopec to supply fuel to ships calling or passing through the Hambantota port. CMPHC is also planning for a Special Economic Zone around Hambantota to take advantage of the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement. China is evidently building its own country at the expense of the land and resources of debt ridden countries like Sri Lanka. Moreover, all the investments and projects have been deliberately imposed on Sri Lanka as China continues to import materials, men and finance from these poor nations at an advantageous cost to itself.





Today, the situation has worsened so much that not just to meet debt payment obligations, Sri Lanka continues to rely heavily on Chinese economic assistance also for budget support, development projects and major infrastructure projects. In dire straits, theGovernment of Sri Lanka, which has foreign currency debt service payments of US $ 7.1 billion due in 2021, is known to be desperately seeking funding from various Chinese financial institutions to meet this requirement. Apparently, the authorities are currently negotiating a Currency Swap Agreement with the People's Bank of China, a US $ 300 million budget support facility with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and a US $ 500 million and RMB 2 billion loan from the China Development Bank.





Recently, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Palitha Kohana is known to have met the President of the China Development Bank, Ouyang Weimin to follow-up on Sri Lanka's request for a loan to enable the country meet its foreign debt repayment obligations. Worried about the weakening currency of the island nation, China is believed to have maintained that Sri Lanka needed to improve its exports to be able to repay its debts and possibly suggested creation of an export facility dedicated to the Chinese market. Another measure that could emerge as a potential byproduct of the discussion between the authorities is the speedy conclusion of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China, which would further encourage exclusive bilateral trade between the two countries. One would not be surprised if branches of the China Development Bank were soon opened up in Colombo in an effort to appease the Chinese investors in Sri Lanka!





Apart from concessional loans, over the years, China has also provided Sri Lanka with grant assistance of RMB 600 million, once in 2019 and again in October 2020 during the visit of Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee. In all such instances, proposals to utilize these grants are to be approved by the Chinese officials after a thorough and meticulous examination of every aspect entailed in it, effectively reducing the status of Sri Lanka as passive recipients of the grant. Not just this, the vast scale of Chinese intrusion into the Sri Lankan economy can also be ascertained from the number of the projects being handled by the various Chinese Banks providing loans to the Sri Lankan Government. It is estimated that the while the Hunan Branch of the Exim Bank of China & the HSBC Bank are handling relatively smaller number of projects, one and two respectively worth roughly about USD 85Mn & 150 Mn only, the China Development Bank and the Exim Bank of China are handling more number of projects, roughly about 6 and 12, worth close to USD 900 Mn and a whopping USD 4000 Mn respectively.





Evidently, small countries like Sri Lanka will bear the brunt of Chinese predatory tactics in the event of default in repayment of their huge debts. Sri Lanka has already formally asked for a postponement of its loan repayment as the country is heavily debt ridden. Amidst this rising tide of strategic dominance by China, globally there is a need to thoroughly probe the viability and feasibility of Chinese projects in various countries including Sri Lanka where China has been making very calculated investments. The time to sit back and exercise caution seems to have passed. If the international community collectively doesn't act now to set its economic systems in order& thwart the imperialistic designs of an untamed China, it may become too late for smaller countries like Sri Lanka, trapped in their adversities, to call themselves independent sovereign nations.





The writer is a freelancer

and a columnist.

